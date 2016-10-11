Linux: How to Convert WEBP to JPG

To convert webp to jpg format:

Install Webp Tools

sudo apt-get install webp

(Ubuntu version 16)

After that, you'll have the following command line tools:

cwebp → WebP encoder tool

→ WebP encoder tool dwebp → WebP decoder tool

→ WebP decoder tool vwebp → WebP file viewer

→ WebP file viewer webpmux → WebP muxing tool

→ WebP muxing tool gif2webp → Tool for converting GIF images to WebP

Convert From WebP to JPG

dwebp mycat.jpg -o mycat.png

The dwebp tool can convert webp image to a non-lossy format such as png. After you got png, you can use other tool to convert it to jpg. Such as imagemagic.

convert mycat.png mycat.jpg

[see ImageMagick Tutorial]

Convert from JPG to WebP

cwebp filename -o filename