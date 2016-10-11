Linux: How to Convert WEBP to JPG
To convert webp to jpg format:
Install Webp Tools
# install webp sudo apt-get install webp
(Ubuntu version 16)
After that, you'll have the following command line tools:
cwebp→ WebP encoder tool
dwebp→ WebP decoder tool
vwebp→ WebP file viewer
webpmux→ WebP muxing tool
gif2webp→ Tool for converting GIF images to WebP
Convert From WebP to JPG
# convert from webp to png dwebp mycat.jpg -o mycat.png
The dwebp tool can convert webp image to a non-lossy format such as png. After you got png, you can use other tool to convert it to jpg. Such as imagemagic.
# convert from png to jpg by imagemagic convert mycat.png mycat.jpg
[see ImageMagick Tutorial]
Convert from JPG to WebP
# convert from jpg to webp cwebp filename -o filename
