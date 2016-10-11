Linux: How to Convert WEBP to JPG

By Xah Lee. Date: .

To convert webp to jpg format:

Install Webp Tools

# install webp
sudo apt-get install webp

(Ubuntu version 16)

After that, you'll have the following command line tools:

Convert From WebP to JPG

# convert from webp to png
dwebp mycat.jpg -o mycat.png

The dwebp tool can convert webp image to a non-lossy format such as png. After you got png, you can use other tool to convert it to jpg. Such as imagemagic.

# convert from png to jpg by imagemagic
convert mycat.png mycat.jpg

[see ImageMagick Tutorial]

Convert from JPG to WebP

# convert from jpg to webp
cwebp filename -o filename

